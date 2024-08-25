On Jhatka and Halal

During the World Wars, the British had to take soldiers from India to different parts of the world. This was problematic as traditionally crossing the sea was associated with loss of caste. Allowances were made as people were slowly migrating to Africa and Europe for better life prospects, and therefore soldiers agreed to travel to foreign lands to fight battles for the British Empire. However, they insisted on being given food that was caste-appropriate. Most of the soldiers belonged to the Rajput communities; some identified themselves as Muslims, some as Hindus, and some as Sikhs, all with different eating habits, especially regarding meat.