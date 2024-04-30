On reservation, RSS and BJP are on the same page

RSS’ efforts to end caste discrimination

Almost a decade before the issue of reservation took centre stage in Indian politics and public discourse with the implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), passed a resolution in 1981 on this issue. The resolution stated that the ‘RSS considers it necessary that reservation be continued for the present with a view to bringing all these brethren of ours who have remained backward in educational, social and economic fields over the centuries at par with the rest of society.’

The BJP has also taken a similar stand on this issue, and has been in favour of reservation—thus, both the RSS and the BJP are on the same page when it comes to reservations.

Since its inception in 1925, the RSS has been working towards ending caste discrimination in Hindu society. It is structured in such a way that the caste identities are diluted as its volunteers address each other by their first names. The surnames, which often denote the caste, are not mentioned in the RSS. Every RSS ‘shakha’ holds a ‘sahbhoj’ (community dinner) where its volunteers bring food from their homes and eat together irrespective of their caste or religion. In the training camps, thousands of volunteers stay together in dormitories for several days.