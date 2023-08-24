On the moon and over the moon

During this time, the first Indian spacecraft, ‘Aryabhata’, was developed and launched with the help of a Soviet launcher. Another significant milestone was the development of the first launch vehicle, the SLV-3, which could place a 40-kg payload in Low Earth Orbit and made its first successful flight in 1980. The SLV-3 programme helped develop expertise in overall vehicle design, mission design, materials, hardware fabrication, solid propulsion technology, control power plants, avionics, vehicle integration, and launch operations. The development of multi-stage rocket systems with appropriate control and guidance systems to orbit a satellite was a significant milestone in our space programme. During the experimental phase in the 1980s, end-to-end capability demonstration in the design, development, and in-orbit management of space systems, as well as the associated ground systems for users, was performed. The Bhaskara I and II missions were pioneering steps in remote sensing, whereas the ‘Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment’ served as a forerunner for future communication satellite systems. The complicated Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) development, which faced consecutive failures, also demonstrated newer technologies such as strap-on, bulbous heat shield, closed loop guidance, and digital autopilot. This paved the way for learning many nuances of launch vehicle design for complex missions, paving the way for operational launch vehicles such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle to be realised.