<p>President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with tired eyes, deep worry lines and a beard flecked with grey, boarded a train on Thursday night in Kyiv to visit his troops in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest. It seemed a lonely journey.</p>.<p>The US-Israeli war launched against Iran almost a week earlier had pulled the world’s attention away from Ukraine’s bloody war with Russia and delayed the next round of US-backed peace talks. Supplies of air-defence missiles that Ukraine desperately would like for itself were being quickly consumed in the Middle East. At home, Ukrainians were increasingly exhausted after a cruel winter of Russian strikes. Zelenskyy, now leading Ukraine into the fifth year of this war, has made a habit of visiting soldiers near the front lines every month or two, even though his security detail hates these trips. Zelenskyy said he found them inspiring.</p>.<p>“I’m here for the morale level of officers and soldiers,” Zelenskyy told me on Friday as we sat on a park bench in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Zelenskyy had invited The New York Times to join him on his trip east and spoke to me and Brendan Hoffman, one of our photographers, in a series of conversations that lasted about 90 minutes in all.</p>.<p>Zelenskyy said he wanted to go to Donetsk specifically because Russia is pushing Ukraine to give away the entire region as part of any peace deal, even the chunk that Ukraine still controls. It remains the biggest sticking point in the talks.</p>.Ukraine ready for new peace talks 'at any moment', Zelenskyy says.<p>In his dance with a Trump administration eager to end the war and take credit, Zelenskyy has offered compromises. By going to Donetsk, he was strongly indicating that Ukraine did not plan to walk away from this territory.</p>.<p>“It’s not about kilometres, it is about people,” he said. “You see, the city’s alive.”</p>.<p>Zelenskyy gestured at the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag flying nearby, at joggers, at a confused man whose walk in the park had been interrupted by the militarylike arrival of the president’s convoy.</p>.<p>Billboards in the city advertise hot dogs and hamburgers. People ride bikes and walk dogs. Grocery stores are open. Nearly 200,000 people live in the parts of the Donetsk region held by Ukraine.</p>.<p>Even if the US is distracted by another Middle Eastern war, and even if that war makes it harder to get the weapons it needs, Zelenskyy knows that Ukraine must still live and still fight. The front line is no more than 10 miles from Kramatorsk, close enough that Russian drone pilots have been able to target the city with nimble drones for almost six months.</p>.<p>As we sat on the park bench, an end to a war that has already killed more than 15,000 civilians and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers seemed very far away.</p>.<p>Our conversation was interrupted by sleet and an air-raid alert, as well. The second talk took place over a lunch of beet-and-horseradish salad, mashed potatoes and chicken cutlets in a hidden underground command post that smelled like pine trees. The third happened on the train ride back to Kyiv, the country’s capital.</p>.<p>Zelenskyy’s voice was slightly scratchy, and he occasionally coughed. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian leader looked almost boyish as he gave nightly speeches from a bunker, refusing offers by Western allies to evacuate him. Now he looks all of his 48 years.</p>.How Trump's war in Iran has echoes of Putin and Ukraine.<p>In our conversations, he repeatedly made two points: that his country was willing to use its battle-tested expertise and technology to help US allies in the Middle East, but that Ukraine also needed more help fighting off Russia. He said he had sent Ukrainian-made interceptor drones and drone experts to help defend US military bases in Jordan. He said more experts would go to the Middle East to advise other countries on fighting the Iranian drones known as Shaheds, which Russia has used for years against Ukraine.</p>.<p>Now that they, too, are the target of Shaheds, Persian Gulf countries have been firing off costly Patriot interceptor missiles at a ferocious pace. It’s the equivalent of using a bazooka to kill a fly.</p>.<p>Ukraine needs Patriots to defend against the ballistic missiles that Russia sends into Ukrainian cities nearly every day. Perhaps they could be traded for Ukraine’s interceptor drones, Zelenskyy said.</p>.<p>To go from Kyiv to the front and back took almost 27 hours. After a train ride of more than eight hours to a station near the eastern city of Kharkiv, Zelenskyy’s convoy of vans, SUVs and trucks drove a couple of hours to the Donetsk region along roads covered in netting intended to protect vehicles from strikes by light attack drones.</p>.<p>The vehicles raced past villages with destroyed churches and boarded-up houses at speeds that sometimes reached more than 90 mph. Ruined factories resembled bent Erector sets. Trucks and even a yellow construction excavator had been outfitted with makeshift drone-shielding cages on top and electronic jammers.</p>.<p>During our trip, Zelenskyy first visited soldiers in Druzhkivka, a front-line city with near-daily Russian shelling. His team said it was too dangerous for Hoffman and me to go there, so we were taken to breakfast in nearby Sloviansk.</p>.<p>Zelenskyy made a video in the city square near a statue of a dancing couple that has become a symbol of Ukrainian loss and resilience. Couples used to get married near the statue, called Lover’s Monument, including soldiers. Russians recently shelled the square. The monument survived.</p>.<p>Later, as the Ukrainian leader sat through a briefing inside an underground bunker, a Russian guided bomb hit in the distance. Then a first-person-view drone flew above the waiting convoy of vehicles. The driver of the vehicle that Hoffman and I were in reversed quickly to put distance between the vehicles. It was unclear whether the drone was Russian or Ukrainian.</p>.<p>Throughout the day, Zelenskyy mainlined coffee. One adviser estimated that the president downed 10 or more cups a day. “No, no,” Zelenskyy said when offered water at night. “I will drink coffee.”</p>.<p>He traded jokes with the commander in chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, about how little sleep each man survives on. Zelenskyy said he got an average five hours a night. Syrskyi claimed to get 3-1/2. Zelenskyy said that Syrskyi, in fact, was sleeping only from 3 am to 5 am every day.</p>.<p>I asked Zelenskyy if he had seen President Donald Trump’s comments to Politico on Thursday. Trump had again said that Zelenskyy was the real obstacle to reaching peace and that President Vladimir Putin of Russia was ready to make a deal, despite much evidence to the contrary.</p>.<p>Zelenskyy shrugged it off. He is always careful when talking about Trump. Zelenskyy gave a short laugh at the notion of even having to explain the war’s roots. “I thought that it’s so understandable who is the aggressor and who is not,” he said.</p>.<p>He said he had heard different messages from Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. He credited them with working hard to get a deal done.</p>.<p>Our train pulled into the station at 1:30 am Saturday. By this point, Kyiv had been under an air-raid alert for about 40 minutes. Zelenskyy’s vehicle peeled out of the train station as Patriot interceptors boomed in the distance.</p>.<p>That night, the Russians would fire 480 drones and 29 missiles into Ukrainian cities, according to the Ukrainian air force. Ukraine managed to knock down 453 drones and 19 missiles.</p>.<p>Six people were injured in Kramatorsk, including three children, by an aerial bomb. A missile killed 10 people in Kharkiv, including a boy who was in second grade and a girl in eighth grade. Their mothers died alongside them.