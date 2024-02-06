On Zoom, ‘you’re on mute’ is now ‘are you real?’

The fraud in Hong Kong almost certainly used real-time deepfakes, meaning that the fake executive mirrored the scammer as they listened, talked and nodded during the meeting. According to David Maimon, a criminology professor at Georgia State University, online fraudsters have been using real-time deepfakes on video calls since at least last year for smaller-scale fraud including romance scams.

Maimon posted the video below to LinkedIn, showing a demo from developers who are selling deepfake video tools to potential fraudsters. In it, you can see the real image of a man on the left and his fake persona on the right, a beautiful young woman scamming the male victim in the middle:

This is uncharted territory for most of us, but here’s what the Hong Kong victim could have done to spot the deepfake, and what we’ll all need to do in the future for sensitive video calls: