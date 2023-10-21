‘One District, One Product’ needs a sharper focus to boost exports

In FY2023, India's merchandise exports reached $451 billion as against $421 billion in FY2022. Coincidentally, both the products and the states contributing to it remained similar. The states which contributed to the major share of these were: Gujarat (33 per cent), Maharashtra (16 per cent), Tamil Nadu (9 per cent), Karnataka (6 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (5 per cent).

A deeper analysis of the districts showed that just 10 districts constituting less than 1.5 per cent of the 766 districts across India are contributing to 41 per cent of the country’s exports. These include, in ascending order of contribution: Jamnagar, Surat, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Kanchipuram, Pune, Bharuch, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ahmedabad, and Kachchh. This extremely high concentration of exporting districts is something to ponder about.

Policymakers need to focus on the ‘missing middle-export districts’. An analysis of the districts which have exports between $1 billion to $5 billion, shows that there are 59 districts or ‘missing middle-export districts’ which have the potential to ease the current high concentration in just 10 districts. This also amplifies the significant potential that exists to garner higher exports.

These 59 districts are spread across 20 states and union territories, and currently constitute 29 per cent of India’s exports in FY2023.

Such diversification will also bring in a holistic export growth paradigm while also helping various other districts in India to grow and develop.

Recently, India introduced the ODOP-DEH (One District One Product-Districts as Export Hubs), which was also mentioned in the new foreign trade policy. The initiative aims at fostering balanced regional development across the identified 734 districts under it, while promoting one product from each district. The objective is to work with manufacturers and producers across districts along verticals like design, production, manufacturing, packaging, and market creation to boost sales both in the domestic as well as international markets.