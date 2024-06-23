One nation, many leaks: The wages of ‘maximum govt, minimum governance’

Beyond institutional autonomy, Tamil Nadu’s repeated objections to NEET have further highlighted the absurdity (besides its lack of constitutionality) of finding centralised solutions to governance challenges in a diverse country. NEET has undermined TN’s perfectly functional policy of medical college admissions linked to school examination scores, creating in its wake an admissions process that biases against rural and poorer students who study in the state board and favours those who can afford coaching classes (99% successful candidates in 2020). What is necessary for Bihar does not apply to Tamil Nadu, and vice versa. But what is equally important is, with notable exceptions like Tamil Nadu, most states have failed to raise any concerns about this kind of centralisation, even as their students suffer. The worst peril of centralisation is that it allows governments at all levels to abdicate responsibility and pass the buck.