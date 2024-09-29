One Nation, One Election: Why this kolaveri?

The problem of one or two ‘national’ parties is not the problem of the nation. If Modi or Rahul Gandhi feel compelled to campaign in every state across the country for state elections, that is the prerogative of the BJP or the Congress. That does not mean ‘governance’ is getting impacted because they choose to campaign for their party in every state. A Mamata Banerjee or a Chandrababu Naidu or any other regional leader doesn’t feel the need to campaign in elections beyond their states. The very foundational premise for ONOE is flawed because it confuses the problems of ‘national’ political parties as national problems of the country.