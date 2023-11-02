One-pot delights

Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Dasara, is a time when tradition meets grandeur and history unfolds in the most extraordinary way in Mysuru. Like it is today, back in the 1940s—as my mother and her siblings tell me—this day was nothing short of a spectacle. The added attraction then was the Maharaja of Mysuru himself leading a procession that captured the hearts of Mysureans and visitors alike. The grand affair commenced at the Amba Vilas Palace and concluded at the Banni Mantapa. In the midst of this royal pomp, something extraordinary was cooking behind the scenes—a culinary tradition in my grandmother’s kitchen.