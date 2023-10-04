Onion policy must include layered crop management for stable supplies

Amid the growing income disparities between farm and non-farm households and various interventions by the states towards doubling farm income, the policy certainly exposes the double standard of the government and the outcry for fairness from farmers and traders participating in the supply chain in the export of these commodities. The government interventions may only prove to be temporary relief for consumers unless rain-deficient onion-growing regions receive enough rainfall in the remaining period of the monsoon and how quickly the non-participation of traders and farmers in major onion market APMCs of Maharashtra is resolved. Given the upcoming elections both in the state and Union, issues are likely to be resolved soon. However, for better management of onion prices, the government will have to rely on crop management in traditional and non-traditional supply zones to cover the expected deficit in production and take action on artificial hoardings without hurting the interests of farmers or undermining its position as a reliable trade partner in international trade.