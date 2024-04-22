Only thing climate change is cooling is growth

Perhaps this effect will limit energy demand and carbon emissions in developing nations, preventing even more global heating. But this would be a weak silver lining to the stark and persistent injustice of the climate change that is already happening: Countries that contributed the least to the problem suffer the most. Developing nations from Afghanistan to Indonesia were hit with deadly flooding just last week. Miserable droughts that are already routine in parts of Africa have been made 100 times more likely by the 1.2C of warming we’ve experienced so far, according to the nonprofit group World Weather Attribution.