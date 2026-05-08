<p>The decision by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to step away from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) marks more than a routine policy shift; it signals a deeper strain in the logic that has long governed global oil politics. For decades, OPEC stood as a rare example of sustained cooperation among resource-rich states, allowing them to collectively influence prices and project geopolitical power. The UAE’s move suggests that this model – once seen as indispensable – is increasingly being questioned from within, for both economic and strategic reasons.</p>.<p>The decision reflects a desire for greater control. The UAE has invested heavily in expanding its oil production capacity, positioning itself as an efficient and technologically advanced producer. Yet the quota system OPEC follows requires it to limit output to support global prices. While such discipline once ensured stable revenues, it is now viewed as a constraint. For a country seeking to maximise returns from its oil resources while preparing for a post-oil future, restricting production is no longer an attractive trade-off.</p>.<p>There is a clear irony here. The UAE aims to diversify its economy into sectors such as finance, tourism, and technology, but that transition depends heavily on capital generated from oil. Therefore, producing more oil now is necessary, not contradictory. OPEC’s restrictions clash with this broader economic strategy, turning what was once a stabilising mechanism into an obstacle to national development.</p>.<p>Geopolitics also shapes the timing of this decision. The Gulf region has faced heightened tensions, particularly involving Iran and the disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. These pressures have underscored the risks of relying on a consensus-driven organisation where responses can be slow and diluted. In a volatile environment, agility matters more than coordination—something OPEC’s structure does not easily provide.</p>.<p>Frictions within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have added to this shift. The UAE has adopted a more assertive regional posture and expressed frustration with what it sees as limited collective action. Breaking away from a framework often perceived as dominated by Saudi Arabia thus carries both economic and political significance.</p>.<p>For Saudi Arabia, the implications are considerable. As OPEC’s de facto leader, its influence depends not only on its own production capacity but also on the alignment of other members. The UAE’s exit weakens that alignment, removing a key partner with substantial capacity. It also exposes underlying dissatisfaction, raising questions about the organisation’s cohesion.</p>.<p>This creates a strategic dilemma for Saudi Arabia. Its economic transformation plans rely on sustained oil revenues, which in turn require controlled supply. If fewer countries participate in coordinated cuts, the burden shifts disproportionately onto Saudi Arabia. It must either sacrifice market share to support prices or increase output and risk price declines. Neither of these options is particularly attractive.</p>.<p>The UAE’s departure also highlights a longstanding issue within OPEC: uneven compliance. Several members have historically exceeded their quotas, undermining trust in the system. For countries that adhere to the rules, this breeds resentment and weakens incentives to remain. In this sense, the UAE’s move reflects a broader pattern of dissatisfaction rather than an isolated decision.</p>.<p><strong>The balance shifts</strong></p>.<p>Looking ahead, the key question is whether this marks the beginning of a wider unravelling. Other producers with expanding capacity or shifting priorities may reassess the value of membership. If more states choose autonomy over coordination, OPEC’s influence could erode, giving way to a more fragmented and competitive market.</p>.<p>In the short term, oil prices may not be significantly affected, as geopolitical disruptions and existing supply constraints continue to shape the market. However, over the longer term, the implications are more substantial. Increased production outside OPEC constraints could put downward pressure on prices, while the weakening of coordination may lead to greater volatility.</p>.<p>For oil-importing countries, this presents opportunities and risks. Lower prices could ease inflation and improve trade balances, but increased volatility complicates economic planning and energy security.</p>.<p>The UAE’s move reflects a broader shift in global energy politics. The traditional model of cartel-based cooperation is being challenged by technological change, evolving demand, and geopolitical fragmentation. States are increasingly prioritising flexibility and national interest over collective discipline.</p>.<p>OPEC is unlikely to become irrelevant overnight, but its authority is no longer unquestioned. Its future will depend on its ability to adapt. The UAE’s exit is not just a departure; it is a signal that the balance between cooperation and competition in the global oil market is being fundamentally redefined.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses)</em></p>