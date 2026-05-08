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OPEC rift fuels autonomy debate

OPEC rift fuels autonomy debate

The UAE has prioritised national interests over collective discipline. Can the cartel adapt to the times?
Anand Kumar
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:34 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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