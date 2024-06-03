OPEC+ says goodbye to its $100-a-barrel oil quest

Based on the path published by Saudi officials, OPEC+ output would be more than 500,000 barrels a day higher by December than now, and about 1.8 million higher by mid-2025. That’s a lot of extra barrels to try to spin the deal as a bullish surprise. By my book, more oil production typically means lower prices, not the opposite.

Granted, OPEC+ said that output increases would be conditional on the health of the market, so the deal is, for now, a statement of intent. But the mere fact the group is telegraphing its eagerness to pump more is telling, and will have an impact on market psychology. So will the fact that the United Arab Emirates has won the right to again pump even more oil than its allies. Other OPEC+ members impatient to produce more — say, Iraq and Kazakhstan — weren’t as lucky, but you can bet they will cheat on their output limits.

Put it all together, and OPEC+ has moved away from the triple-digit into double-digit territory. How much below $100 a barrel? Not a lot, to be sure. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is trading just above $80 a barrel, and prices could probably stay around the same level for now, if not a touch lower.