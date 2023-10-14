Operation Ox

An urgent knock on our door shattered the quietude. A distressed, tall and robust, man named Dhondiba stood there, seeking immediate help for his ailing ox. My mother informed him that my father was out of town and suggested he return in a few days. Dhondiba, however, couldn’t wait and implored her to call the doctor. My mother had to firmly insist that there was nothing to be done at that moment, as it was just the two of us at home since both my brothers were studying elsewhere.