Oppenheimer and World War II's enduring template for Hollywood

By Max Hastings

This Oscar weekend, consider how weird it is that many of the most garlanded movies released in 2023 were inspired by events nine decades ago. With all of history to choose from, the six years of World War II continue to exercise a towering influence upon Hollywood’s imaginations. The conflagration’s impact is especially great upon Western audiences, but I have also seen some Chinese WWII epics, from which the Japanese don’t come out too well.

The year’s period films are dominated, of course, by Oppenheimer. But Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest, portraying the happy home life of the commandant of Auschwitz, is stunning in a different way. Fewer people outside Britain have noticed One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins, but it offers a moving true account of how a 30-year-old London stockbroker, Nicholas Winton, helped save hundreds of Czech Jewish children from the Nazis. Though Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air is a television mini-series, he used its $250 million budget to show the 1943-45 US bomber assault on Germany with a realism never before achieved on screen, even in 1990’s Memphis Belle.

We will return to these titles later, but first I want to reflect upon the fashion in which the fight to defeat Hitler and the Axis took up the moral mantle worn, in my childhood and maybe yours, by the American West. Today, scarcely any children that I know watch Western films — “oaters,” as Hollywood used to call them. But we lapped them up.

They mostly depicted uncomplicated contests between standard-bearers for good and evil, with none of the former likely to be Apaches. Until new wave Wild West movies such as The Wild Bunchand Clint Eastwood’s spaghetti shootouts appeared in the 1960s, nobody got up from watching a Western, even one like The Alamo in which all the good guys die, having seen enough gore to disturb their dinners. Nor did anybody care that the stories were fantasies. In 1962, How The West Was Won took for granted that its closing shot, a bird’s eye view of a vast modern freeway junction, symbolized a triumph for American values and civilization.