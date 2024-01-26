Opposition unable to breathe life into I.N.D.I.A

Even as the praan pratishtha of the idol of Ram has infused new life into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s political project of Hindutva, the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc of the opposition parties remains at death’s door.

The dishevelment within its ranks is increasing by the day.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has walked away from the alliance, threatening to contest all 42 seats in her state alone. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also declared that there would be no seat sharing with the Congress in his state.

Will this leave the constituents of the Opposition alliance to contest on their individual strengths, or can it still come together? If the pre-poll Opposition alliance fails, how likely is a post-electoral alliance?

Besides the normal seat adjustments in various states attempted earlier, the Opposition was trying three radically new experiments. An omnibus alliance between the TMC, the Congress, and the Left parties in West Bengal. An alliance between arch-rivals, the Aam Adami Party (AAP) and the Congress. The third significant experiment in seat sharing is between the three constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Congress.

Banerjee has struck a discordant note. She clearly does not want to go with the Left parties in the state while the Congress is keen to do so.

Banerjee’s ostensible excuse is that the Congress delayed seat-sharing discussions in West Bengal, and had made an ‘unjustified’ demand of 10-12 seats. The TMC won 22 seats in 2019, the BJP 18, and the Congress two. If both the Congress and the TMC hold on to the seats they have won in 2019, only the 18 seats of the BJP are up for grabs. The Congress probably wants to share these equally, hence its demand for 10-12 seats (nine plus two of its current seats and one bonus seat).

Were the TMC to agree to the Congress demand, it would mean leaving nearly one-fourth of the West Bengal seats to the Congress and the Left. Banerjee certainly does not want to create grounds for the recovery of the Left parties in the state by aiding its candidates. Her party leaders have cited the abrasive personality of state Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury as the reason for not having an alliance with the party. Banerjee may also be under pressure from the ruling dispensation in New Delhi because of the alleged Enforcement Directorate charges against her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. But it is more likely that electoral and political compulsions have determined her behaviour.

With AAP, seat-sharing talks are continuing. Media reports suggest that AAP is willing to concede three out of seven seats to the Congress in Delhi, but in return it wants the Congress to concede three seats in Haryana, one seat each in Gujarat and Goa. Political circles suggest that AAP also wants the Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh. However, the elephant in the room is Punjab. With Mann taking Punjab out of the equation, will the Congress go ahead with the seat sharing in other states with AAP? Perhaps yes because the Punjab Congress also does not want to have anything to do with AAP in Punjab.

In Maharashtra, the NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), or SS-UBT, are making claims for seats based on their performance in 2019. However, both seem to forget that their parties have split into two. It remains electorally untested whether their support base is intact after the split. Both the NCP and the SS-UBT appear to sense their politically vulnerability and want to stay together along with the Congress. Congress’ state president Nana Patole, however, does not measure up to the stature of the NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray. He tries to punch above his weight. Political circumstances may well help the MVA allies come to a seat-sharing arrangement, even if it is sub-optimal.

Given this, of the three new experimental alliances being tried by the Opposition, it seems only one-and-a-half may work. The other state where I.N.D.I.A may unravel is Bihar. The Opposition’s seat adjustments in Bihar remain vulnerable largely because Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leader of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), is an uncertain ally.

Kumar has got nothing after breaking off his alliance with the BJP in 2022. His vulnerabilities have only increased. He has not been made convenor of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, and he remains Chief Minister at the mercy of his current majority partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). After the general elections, the RJD may even ask him to quit the post, and the BJP may not come to his rescue.

The JDU wants a minimum of 16 of the 40 seats in Bihar based on the number of its sitting Lok Sabha MPs. The RJD, which had won no seat in 2019, also wants 16 seats, leaving five for Congress and three for the Left parties. This distribution is yet to be finalised, and will depend on what choices Kumar makes.

His choices are stark: either he does a political somersault before the general elections, or he does exceedingly well in the elections and gets something at the Centre if the entire Opposition alliance does well in the polls. If the JDU does not do well, it may just disintegrate before the Bihar assembly elections due by October-November 2025.

In retrospect, it seems that the I.N.D.I.A bloc focused more on atmospherics than on strengthening it upwards from state-level alliances. With little time left, the alliance parties are likely to focus more on retaining their individual bases. This will make them less than generous in their approach to conceding seats to winnable candidates of other alliance partners. The only hope then if for a post-election coalition if they miraculously manage to get the adequate number of seats collectively.

(Bharat Bhushan is a Delhi-based journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.