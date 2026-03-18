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Oral care needs policy teeth

Oral care needs policy teeth

If the National Oral Health Programme’s goals are to be met, policy action must go beyond awareness and move towards integrating oral health into primary healthcare services.
Rajeev B R
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:39 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:39 IST
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