Orphaned years of child development

Early intervention in child development is like the ‘Amrith Galige’ or the golden period for nurturing future leaders and responsible citizens of India, according to Dr Indumathi Rao, director of Community-Based Rehabilitation Network in India. As the country continues to progress, it is crucial to shift the focus from survival to holistic development in the early years of a child’s life. By recognising the importance of early intervention, adapting global models to local needs, and investing in the training of key personnel, India can pave the way for a brighter future for its children, ensuring that no child is left behind in the journey of holistic development.