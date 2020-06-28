OTR-28 June

Show goes on

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressed a press conference on Sunday, perhaps the first by a person who is recuperating from Covid-19 infection. Singhvi, a top lawyer and Rajya Sabha member, was found to be infected with the Sars Cov-2 virus about eight days back. He addressed the media through video-conferencing from a room where he is under quarantine. “Show must go on,” Singhvi said referring to his decision to do the presser. He said he was fully protected and did not have any serious symptoms.

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi

New puzzle

Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to commence from July 20 but the Congress is still undecided about the leader of the opposition. State Congress president Kamal Nath is wary of dissent among the party MLAs on the issue to choose any one from them for the coveted post. In all likelihood, he will assume the charge of the leader of opposition along with the current post. He has indicated to the MLAs that leader of the opposition will be elected after the crucial by-election for 24 seats which is due sometime in September. The Congress is optimistic that if the party fights the election with united face, it can win 20 seats and return to form the ruling government, a position that it was forced to yield to the BJP in March this year following a revolt by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 loyalist MLAs. Congress veteran Digvijay sigh is batting for his acolyte and former minister Dr Govid Singh while Kamal Nath is keen to see is confidante Sajjan Singh Varma on the post of leader of the opposition.

Rakesh Dixit, Bhopal

Fight to power

Over the decades Kerala has been witnessing the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front coming to power alternately. For this reason, Congress has high expectations of coming back to power by next year. Ramesh Chennithala, the current opposition leader, has an obvious claim for the Chief Minister post if the Congress comes to power. But former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who enjoys more popularity, is now seen more active in taking up issues. Also Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s recent controversial ‘Covid queen’ remark against Health Minister K K Shailaja was considered to be a strategy to grab more attention. But a recent statement of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who was recently elected to Rajya Sabha, that Kerala was still his base, seems to have become a cause for concern for those eyeing the CM seat.

Arjun Raghunath,

Thiruvananthapuram

Flamboyance

The other day when the flamboyant former chief minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah was seen inaugurating an ice cream outlet in Srinagar, there was a hue-n-cry over social media. People questioned why Abdullah had kept mum over political issues in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 last August. But when he has shunned talking and pursuing even his own brand of politics, what else is left for the idle old man to do than inaugurate an ice-cream outlet to cool himself off in this scorching heat. In the process, many say that Abdullah is trying to stay relevant with such antics to lure the gullible masses of Kashmir. Those expecting political miracles from him should not forget that the octogenarian politician is known for playing these tricks.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar

Hypocrisy?

Known for his sense of humour, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad chose to target Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Hema Malini for keeping mum on the rising petrol and diesel prices. “After protesting against prices during UPA regime, the legends finding a solution to fuel hike in Modi regime! @dreamgirlhema⁩ and ⁦@SrBachchan⁩ decide to get back #dhanno which they used in #Sholay for travelling,” he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “Have you stopped using cars. Don’t you read the newspaper@akshaykumar, there has been a steep #PetrolDieselPriceHike just for your information.”

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai