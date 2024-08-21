Our bucket lists are all the same. Here's a better one

Skip the Mona Lisa: The room in Paris’s Louvre devoted to Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece is so packed with visitors many photographs show less of the painting than of smartphones raised in the air.

Last year, the museum saw more than 7 million people, most of whom probably wanted a glimpse of La Gioconda.

There’s a less well known but just as enigmatic earlier work by the same artist. See the other Leonardo masterpiece, Lady with an Ermine, which is in the much, much less crowded Czartoryski Museum in Krakow, Poland.

The sitter is Cecilia Gallerani, one of the most cultured women of the late 15th century and the mistress of the Duke of Milan. Leonardo distills life in this painting with her gaze — just as he does with Mona Lisa’s smile. She stares off frame, perhaps at her lover, as he cuddles the animal that is a pun on one his titles.

As one contemporary poet described what Leonardo has done, “He’s made her seem to listen, but not to speak.” There had been little like this depth of psychology in Western painting before.

The Mysterious Tortoises of the Mongol Khans: Mongolia has no native turtles. Yet standing within sight of the 16th century Erdene Zuu Khilid, the country’s oldest surviving Buddhist monastery, are a couple of large carapaced monsters carved from stone, hailing from a couple of centuries before.

The reptiles are all that remain of the site of Karakorum, the first capital of the Mongol empire, a city that evolved from the tent settlement Genghis Khan set up in the 13th century.

The statues were inspired by the mythical black turtle of the north, a potent symbol of fertility and eternity the Mongols borrowed from the Chinese they traded with and, for a while, ruled. Four were set up on the corners of the walled district where the Khan resided.

But that city itself is gone, its smaller relics residing in a nearby museum set up with Japanese funding. The Khan’s tortoises may not have the massive integrity of Stonehenge but they tell a wistful tale of how even the most fearsome empires can decline and fall and vanish.

Bigger than Versailles. The royal palace of Caserta, about a 40-minute drive outside of Naples, doesn’t quite get the 15 million visitors that Versailles has to deal with each year.

But the immense residence of the Spanish side of the Bourbon dynasty receives its fair share. It is also substantially larger, both in breadth and height.

The Spanish-Neapolitan Bourbons, however, were not as rich as their French cousins. If it weren’t for all the attempt at grandiosity, it would be sad to see that some of the rooms could only be finished in trompe l’oeil not real marble and sculpture.

But, just like the turtles of Mongolia, from that emanates a sic transit gloria mundi charm. The historical irony: The family line that, in part, ruled from Caserta outlasted their fancy French relatives. Spain still has a royal family and they are Bourbons.

Don’t Go Chasing Geisha. Kyoto is getting impatient with tourists. So you might want an alternative that’s got an even deeper history — and a population 14 times as large that makes it easier to absorb visitors.

Chengdu — the capital of China’s Sichuan province — is about 1,000 years older than Kyoto; yet while the old capital of Japan seems bent on preserving the past, the Chinese city is one of the most dynamic and enterprising in the People’s Republic.

Indeed, Chengdu is encouraging tourism with everything from giant pandas (which are native to Sichuan) to spicy culinary adventures to archaeological discoveries that have led to a rewriting of Chinese history.

To aficionados of the art of war, a visit to the memorial to Zhuge Liang in Chengdu is a must. The 3rd century statesman was an exemplar of the “empty fortress” strategy of psychological warfare.

Suddenly beset by an overwhelming number of invading troops, he ordered the few hundred defenders of his citadel to fling open the gates and keep out of sight, making it appear to be easy pickings