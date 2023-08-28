Our grading game is failing students

Einstein and Newton, Sir CV Raman and Thomas Jefferson, Tagore and Galileo were never given grades. Today, grades define the contours of our educational system. Our society is structurally dependent on grading performance. The best jobs go to the students with the best grades at the best universities, who in turn accept students with the best grades. I don’t like seeing my students fail, but I don’t understand how promoting children who are not up to the mark is beneficial.