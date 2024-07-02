Our mind is our best friend and greatest enemy

It is like a sort of split personality, the first being the perfect, idealised state which everyone secretly desires deep down in their subconscious minds and the second, their actual state in which they live, obviously influenced by external existential factors. It is this issue that needs to be addressed. Unfortunately, many people are not even aware of this. Thus it becomes clear that the mind must be brought under control, under the strict supervision of the intellect, to gradually rid it of its baser, animal instincts and raise it to higher levels of consciousness. This is the ultimate aim of all religions, to make man a better human being by gradually polishing his inner personality. This gradual and difficult process must be followed by every person desirous of improving his lot.