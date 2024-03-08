Overcoming fear

Fear of death is common in our mid-life and old-age stages. This is natural because whatever is unknown is feared. But simple awareness can help us through this phase. All that we are going through today was unknown yesterday, and yet we are facing the ordeals of the present in the best way we can. We have grown and evolved through the years, leaving behind different bodies—those of an infant, a child, a teenager, and a young adult—and have coped beautifully and will do so even beyond this stage of life. The saintly Kabir has this to say so beautifully in one of his dohas on the subject: Sab jag daryo maran te/ Mero maran anand Kab mariye/ kab bhentiye Pooran parmanand. (The whole world fears death/ My death will be blissful/ When will I die and get to meet God fully?)