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Ozempic is about to go generic for billions of people

Ozempic is about to go generic for billions of people

In India, China and other nations, Novo Nordisk is on the verge of losing patent protection for its blockbuster weight loss drug, opening the door for cheaper competing versions.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:31 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:31 IST
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