Pakistan Army's shadow looms large amid claims of rigged election

That it didn’t would have surprised the Army. However, the Army has decades of institutional memory of how to secure the desired result. It carries out rigging at three levels. The first is pre-poll rigging where instead of a level playing field, the election process is tilted in favour of the party of choice. The second level is during polling when in selected constituencies candidates are made to lose or win. The third and final level is the post-poll engineering when some of those elected are made to shift loyalties. What matters ultimately is the end result – a weak coalition government that is dependent on the Army to keep it together. This is euphemistically described as ‘being on the same page’. The Army has certainly achieved that. What it has not achieved is eroding Imran Khan's popularity politically.