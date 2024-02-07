Pakistan needs to get past 'lock him up' politics

By Mihir Sharma

This week, Pakistanis will go to the polls to elect a new National Assembly. The last vote, in the summer of 2018, took place under controversial circumstances: The country’s powerful military was generally perceived to have put its hefty thumb on the electoral scales in order to elevate its preferred candidate, former cricket star Imran Khan. Khan’s main rival, former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had been kicked out of office and sent to jail for corruption.

Not much has changed. Except, this time, it is Khan who was kicked out of office in 2022 and packed off to jail for alleged graft. He continues to face dozens of additional criminal charges, of wildly varying importance and credibility. While his status as “prisoner no. 804” in Attock jail had already disqualified him from running, last week — as if to lock and triple-lock his cell — he was convicted in three more cases: one for corruption, one for leaking state secrets, and one for marrying his third wife in an “un-Islamic” manner.

Khan’s supporters are pardonably outraged at what they see as a concerted effort by the political opposition, the judiciary, and the military to keep their firebrand leader out of office. It is harder for them to recognize that it was the judiciary and the military that propelled him into office in the first place, two decades after he had launched a political career notable mostly for heartfelt anti-Americanism and repeated electoral failure.

Meanwhile Sharif — whose brother, Shehbaz, served as prime minister for 16 months between Khan’s expulsion and the advent of a pre-election caretaker government — is hoping for a fourth stint in government. If the generals are indeed backing him, then that is something of a triumph of hope over experience. Sharif’s previous terms as prime minister all ended with the military pushing him out, on one occasion through a coup d’etat.

The generals should also have learned by now — from Sharif’s longevity, if nothing else — that you only further boost a Pakistani leader’s career by trying to remove him or her from the political process. Certainly, it is hard to argue that Khan is personally less popular for having been thrown in jail. If anything, his imprisonment has fed into the narrative of martyrdom that he had already been constructing for popular consumption.