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Pakistan seizes the peace space India lost

Pakistan seizes the peace space India lost

India’s feebleness in the international arena was clearly constrained by its loyalty to the US and Israel, its election cycle, bureaucratic risk averseness, and its compromised global image
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:16 IST
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:16 IST
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