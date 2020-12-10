Pandya 2.0 has arrived and there's a Dhoni feel about him

In the unlikely event of anyone having forgotten, Hardik Pandya offered a telling reminder of what he brings to the Indian set-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Not last Sunday (Dec. 6), when he blazed an unbeaten 42 off 22 deliveries to muscle his team to another Twenty20 International series win, but the previous Sunday (Nov. 29), in the second One-Day International.

With Australia in serious attack mode, a hapless Virat Kohli turned to his one-time all-rounder in desperation, hoping to eke out one or two tight overs in a bid to staunch the bleeding. The move came out of nowhere. Pandya hadn’t bowled in competitive cricket since July 2019, when India bowed out in the semifinal stage of the World Cup. He then underwent surgery on his lower back in London last October.

Since his return to action in the Indian Premier League in September, Pandya had donned the role of a specialist batsman alone for the Mumbai Indians. His unfettered ball-striking was one of the driving forces behind Rohit Sharma’s team lifting a fifth title. And when he was picked for the white-ball leg of the ongoing Australia tour, it was as a batsman alone even though he had been working on a remodelled bowling action during the IPL alongside Zaheer Khan.

Readily responding to Kohli’s plea, Pandya turned in four tidy overs at the SCG. There didn’t seem to be a discernible change in action, but in those 24 deliveries, he showed how much the team had missed this dimension to his game in his prolonged absence. Unwittingly, with his crafty mix of cutters and slower deliveries, he also offered Australia’s bowlers the blueprint for success on that surface.

It’s not so much that Pandya took one for 24 – in a game where the going rate hovered around 7.25 – but the sudden illusion of balance that was noteworthy. Illusion, because those were the only overs the 27-year-old delivered Down Under.

India’s white-ball fortunes don’t depend only on Pandya in an all-rounder role. There is too much quality around the man from Gujarat for India to be a one-man outfit but when Pandya bowls, there is a flexibility otherwise unavailable to Kohli because of the distinct lack of seam-bowling all-rounder resources in a country with nearly 1,000 active first-class cricketers.

At the World Cup, Pandya completed his 10-over quota in six of India’s nine matches. Even if he isn’t a full-complement bowler going forward, he is a more than adequate backup/insurance for one of the five first-choice bowlers having an off-day. One of the reasons why India’s approach to 50-over cricket, in particular, has been old-fashioned of late is because no one in the top order can provide even one half-decent over at the crunch. If the said off-day comes in a contest of great import, as happened during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, no amount of batting riches can salvage the situation 99 times out of a 100.

His one-off appearance at the bowling crease clearly wasn’t Pandya’s crowning moment in Australia. He was spectacular with the bat, displaying a hitherto unseen facet during the one-dayers when he assiduously built innings before switching gears seamlessly. There was enough indication that, in time to come, he will slip into the role of the consummate finisher occupied for so long and with so much distinction by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Any scepticism before this tour surrounding Pandya’s efficacy as a specialist batsman has been comprehensively exploded over the last fortnight.

Which brings us to the question - is Pandya 2.0 a double-edged sword? In having made tremendous gains as a batsman, is there a possibility that Pandya the all-rounder might go out of fashion? Yes, and yes.

For Pandya to return to bowling even in a semi-regular capacity, it will require sustained hard yards, an uncompromising work ethic and an unflagging zeal that can be daunting to most. Even if he is willing and able to invest in a remodelled action designed to reduce the stress on his lower back and side, there is no guarantee that he will remain injury-free for the rest of his career. His future as a cricketer lies ahead of him. If medical advice indicates even a 10% chance of a career-derailing injury if Pandya keeps bowling, common sense would dictate that he forsake that arrow in his quiver.

Without being judgemental, it is more than probable that Pandya’s desperation to bowl could be in inverse proportion to his successes with the bat. That’s not to say that he will be looking for the easy way out. The world of pragmatic realism calls for compromises, if not downright sacrifices. India will be delighted to have the services of Hardik Pandya the all-rounder. If not, they’d rather have Pandya the batsman than no Pandya at all.