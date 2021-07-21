25 years ago: July 21, 1996

25 years ago: July 21, 1996

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 21 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 15:31 ist

Left parties slam UF govt’s economic survey 

NEW DELHI, July 20

THE Left parties today criticised the update of the Economic Survey released by the Finance Ministry on Friday saying it was a “virtual slap in the face of the electorate”. Describing the survey as “only an unabashed defence of the Rao government’s economic policy and a plea for accelerating the same”, the CPM warned the UF that people would not tolerate any further attacks on their livelihood”. Ironically, the survey update paid only lip service to the question of poverty alleviation and not a reference to the numbers living below the poverty line.

CPM
Left Front

