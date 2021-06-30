50 years ago: June 30, 1971

50 years ago: June 30, 1971

PM chides party MPs for loose talk on refugee issue

NEW DELHI, June 29

PRIME MINISTER Indira Gandhi today chided her party men for demanding extreme action against Pakistan to enable the refugees to go back to East Bengal. "The Government will not embark upon any adventurist policies in regard to Bangladesh," she asserted while replying to the discussion on the issue in the Congress (R) Parliamentary Party. No government could afford to take any precipitate action on such a delicate problem, Mrs Gandhi told the party. Mrs Gandhi asked what the members had themselves done to mobilise public opinion and organise relief for the unfortunate refugees.

