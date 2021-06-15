A code of conduct

If nothing else, the pandemic has given us greater opportunities than before to reflect. The solitariness thrust upon us has forced us into turning inwards. In the face of the great suffering that surrounds us, the question uppermost in one’s mind is, "What lies at the core of my beliefs?." It is not a question that is easily answered.

The planet we live on is a huge one. Geographically and historically, we live in well-differentiated groups. We have a plethora of religions, traditions, languages and rituals, each having a character and importance of its own. Society and societal rules also have a bearing on the behaviour of people. Added to these are the aspirations of the young as opposed to the expectations of the experienced. It is no wonder then that differences arise, sometimes so bitter that they lead to hatred, destruction and even war.

Religion, the gateway to the unknown, can on its own lead us into opposing camps. As infants, we are greatly influenced by our parents’ beliefs and ideas. Only on maturity do we care to examine them. However, the indelible imprints made on our psyches cannot be erased completely. Geography and history together have divided us into several nations that will not tolerate intrusions or interference. We may preach unity, but it is the division that we practise.

Deep within us though is a voice that tells us we humans belong to the ‘the family of man’. The blood that runs in each of us is red and, like Shakespeare’s Shylock pointedly asked his tormentor, "If you prick us, do we not bleed?."

Ironically, it is the pandemic that has brought this to our notice. It has spread globally, infecting all nations regardless of religions, beliefs and creeds. It has reminded us that we must stand together and rise against all evils, caring whole-heartedly for each other. We now see how everything we do, even things that appear most insignificant— breathing out, wiping our hands, cleaning up a mess— affects everyone and everything else. Indeed, we soil in unison and save in unison. If only we could bear this in mind in all that we do, it would do well as a code of conduct for now and for all times.