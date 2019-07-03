A drugless way to holistic health

India is the world leader in the ancient medical science of Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old system of natural healing. Of late, naturopathy, another natural and holistic healthcare, has started drawing attention with the translation of German naturopath Louis Kuhne’s book New Science of Healing which put a renewed spotlight on this system. Today, Indian naturopathy is recognised and widely accepted as an independent, alternative system of medicine.

Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, high prevalence and early onset of autoimmune disorders and other chronic health conditions is a widely noticeable trend today.

This unfortunate trend is a direct consequence of unhealthy lifestyles, poor eating habits, chronic stress as well as large scale prevalence of chemicals and contaminants in our food chain. Unfortunately, modern medicine based on drugs does not remove the root cause of accumulated chronic health conditions in the human body. It only suppresses the symptom.

This is where the role of naturopathy comes into play. This traditional method of treatment believes in addressing the root of the problem in the organism — cleanse the system of accumulated toxins, heal the gut, enhance the immune response and thereby successfully treat chronic and acute conditions such as sleeplessness, anxiety, neurosis, high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes type II, stress, body pain, hormonal imbalances and digestive disorders among others.

A healthy diet, plenty of water intake, sunlight, physical exercise, and a pollution free environment are the foundations of naturopathy which enable a holistic approach to our health and wellness.

Mainstream medical care has its side-effects affecting one or the other organs in the body. However, naturopathy offers a traditional method of treatment without drugs and therefore, a harmless mode without side-effects. It believes in the principle that it is not the disease but the entire body of the patient which needs to be corrected, by removing the root cause of the disease through the naturopathic way of life that helps detoxify and rejuvenate the body.

Naturopathy involves the use of non-invasive and natural therapies to activate the body’s latent self-healing capabilities. The natural treatment also boosts a patient’s confidence that the therapy won’t cause damage to his body now or any time in the future. Naturopathy treats the causes, whereas medicine treats symptoms. One medicine necessitates another medicine, thus it is a vicious cycle. No medicine or drug is free from harm.

Diseases occur when internal harmony of the human body is compromised due to accumulation of toxins caused by adherence to an unhealthy lifestyle sustained over a long period of time. When these diseases are treated using modern drugs, the impact causes the body’s immune system to weaken and produces toxic side effects.

However, in naturopathy therapy, no drugs are allowed, as the body, on its own, is capable of preventing and protecting itself from all lifestyle-related diseases. Naturopathy treatments can heal a wide range of conditions without any side effects.

The healing occurs by restoring the body’s lost internal harmony and stimulating its self-healing powers through the use of treatments that align with the five great elements of nature, and also with the therapeutic use of Yoga which not only complements naturopathy, but also helps the body maintain the benefits of the treatments.

A major focus of naturopathy treatments is prevention of illnesses through stress reduction and bringing dietary and lifestyle changes. Naturopathy is not just hydrotherapy and mud therapy but it comprises a host of treatments, packs — cold and hot, dry — manipulation, sweating, shivering, vibrating, massages, fasting, diet and beverages, exercises, yoga therapies like kriyas, LSP, pranayama, asanas.

It looks frightening but it yields tremendous benefits — relief, cure and knowledge of self-defence. Just after 4-5 days of treatment, the patient feels great relief, happy and willing to continue for longer duration. For, nature is the best healer.

