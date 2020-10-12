A message to the universe

It’s said that we are what we attract. The world is full of pulsating energy, so every message we send out attracts similar energy and responds accordingly. Pessimists who see a glass half- empty or the hole in the doughnut, attract negative energy and optimists who see the glass half-full or the ring around the doughnut, attract loads of positive energy.

Many people are in the habit of saying things like, catch anything good happening to me or I don’t think I’m lucky enough to get such chances in life, and believe it or not, they usually don’t get such chances in life. Like author Roald Dahl said, “those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

In life, we have to find our own brand of magic and go after it. And the only way we can do this is by changing our level from “I’m not lucky,” to “Of course I’m lucky.”

Our thoughts emit energy that attracts responses accordingly. It’s like you when you make faces in the mirror, your image reflects your facial expressions. If you smile, you will see a smiling image emitting cheer and happiness, and if you scowl you will see a grumpy image staring back at you. Which image would you like to pause and stare at? I’m sure all of us avert our eyes when we encounter sulky faces any time of the day, but we stop whatever we are doing to stare at the beauty of a laughing face.

Likewise with our thoughts. Keep them positive and watch good things be drawn towards you like you are a magnet. The universe has a telepathic link to each and every human in the world. It’s time you tap that telepathic link, and use it as your personal mobile phone. That doesn’t mean you send the universe a list as long as a grocery list, of desires. But you shouldn’t act as your own obstacle, by shutting the doors with your negative thoughts.

Send the universe positive messages and it will act accordingly, by paving your way towards happiness, health and success. Try it for a month, if nothing else, it will change your perception in life.