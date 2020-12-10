A pandemic of noises!

I work in an IT company in Bengaluru. In the pre-pandemic world, we used to be seated in office cubicles. These cubicles offered some degree of privacy but did little for the constant auditory assault on the ears.

Then, some management guru came up with the concept of new-age office spaces with their ‘agile work desks’ and ‘open seating’. No more cubicles. Just open desks. Everyone sees and hears everyone. Physically tear down barriers between workers and get them to interact more, collaborate more and improve efficiency.

It did not work for me though! The unending telephone calls, loud conversations and endless chit chat of co-workers make it difficult for me to focus on work.

I would constantly seek refuge in meeting rooms which offered some quiet and solitude. As a relatively senior associate in the company, I could manage to monopolize one of the meeting rooms on most days and shoo away any juniors lurking around. Then came the pandemic.

Almost overnight, we adapted fairly well to working from home. We were still efficient and got things done. I was quite happy with the prospect of avoiding the notorious traffic each day. I could work in my pyjamas. I would not have to endure the constant office noises any more. Things were not so gloomy after all! But I wasn’t prepared for what was to come next. ‘Home’ to me, had always been a calm and peaceful place one came back to after a day of frenetic action at the office and the crazy traffic on the roads.

But now I was suddenly discovering my noisy neighbourhood that I had never quite registered before!

Through the day, hawkers selling vegetables, fruits and everything else, create a constant racket outside! Hearing them bellow into their loud hailers and megaphones, I often wonder how they intend selling anything at all - after rendering everyone in the neighbourhood deaf!

Then, there are the pet dogs in the vicinity who bark incessantly through the day and night. The ceaseless sounds of traffic, ambulance sirens and gratuitous honking of vehicles from the roads nearby. It goes on and on.

As if that is not enough, I have next-door neighbours, where each family member takes pride in specializing in one form or the other of super-high decibel activity. There are the stone-deaf grandparents who don’t believe in useless devices such as hearing aids when the TV can be left blaring at full volume through the day and night.

Then, there is the 10-year-old grandson who starts screaming his head off from exactly 6 AM onwards each day. He has learnt how to collect stray cats. To keep things simple, each of the 30 odd cats that he has generously unleashed on the universe, is named “Puffy”! So, from the crack of dawn onwards, the kid begins a roll call of all the “Puffies” by hollering “Puffy” a zillion times till some new cats decide to join in as well! That is, till he gets bored by early afternoon and starts banging his cricket bat on the metal garage door. Later, for fun, through late afternoon till dusk, he yells at the top of his lungs at his nanny, the passers-by outside and the world in general.

Finally, when the illusion of a peaceful night is just about building up between 1 and 3 AM, ripe avocado fruits from the tree in the same neighbour’s house decide to pluck themselves and come crashing down thunderously on the tin roof of their driveway. I have lost count of the times I have got up from sleep bolt upright with a minor heart attack!

For several weeks, I barricaded myself behind closed doors and windows to shut out all these sounds. But then, it would get really stuffy and claustrophobic. Tried Zen Meditation. That did not work either. Installed wall-to-wall carpeting. This too proved to be a not-so-optimal solution. I was still not able to concentrate on work.

Then one day, I achieved nirvana! I read somewhere about ‘Active Noise Cancellation’ (ANC) headphones and earbuds! I have now become an expert of sorts on the topic and possess an assortment of these devices. I know my Bose ‘QuietComfort’ Earbuds from my Apple ‘AirPods Pro’! I have become an authority on ANC products from Sennheiser, Jabra, Sony and JBL.

Nowadays, my windows stay open, my ANC earbuds are firmly in place and I am working and sleeping peacefully!