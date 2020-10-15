An unjust comparison

Man is believed to be the finest creation of God. Our scriptural learning propels the idea that Almighty has created us in his own image. The finest and greatest of the gifts which man has received from his heavenly father is cognitive abilities. Man is sane and rational whereas animals lack such a remarkable cognition. Endowed with the faculty of reasoning man can fairly distinguish between the right and wrong.

But the true reality of our present world is fully out of synchronization with the design of divinity. Although the animal world is disorderly and chaotic yet there prevails order amidst that chaos. Animals kill their prey with the sole intent of quenching their appetite. Like humans they don't harbour any malice neither do they burn in the fire of hatred, enmity and jealousy. These are the very traits of the human kingdom only. Chaos and disarray should be exclusively the monopoly of the animal kingdom as they are unable to decipher between good and evil due to the sheer absence of the faculty of reasoning but it is indeed a matter stupendous sorrow that human beings have even surpassed the wild beasts when it comes to cruelty and perversity.

The soaring crimes against innocent people have made this earth highly misfit for living. Our world is neither a paradise nor I would choose to compare it with the animal kingdom, as animals too have their own scruples and moral compunctions.

In India, some fringe groups and outfits are quite active these days with their undesirable provocations and mindless raving and ranting against the western culture. These custodians of morality and native cultural heritage brandish their naked swords in the air and raise staccato against the advent of foreign culture. Though these hoodlums have forgotten the fact that no culture is nasty in any form. It is the depravity of a man's mind that marauds a society of its real cultural mores and renders it a barren wasteland. Therefore, it is time for man to come out of his hibernation with a fresh look over reality. It is also unpalatable to liken humans with animals when the former perpetrate dastardly crimes and resort to sinister sins. By so doing we, the malevolent humans, hatch another conspiracy against the sin-free animal community and cast undue blemishes on them.