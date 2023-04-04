Anti-incumbency | A self-inflicted curse

In India, the governance of institutions, states, and the nation as a whole is a complex issue due largely to its vast cultural/ethnic, religious, linguistic, etc. diversities. Actually, diversity is a strength, and one needs to find unity in diversity. Creating various forms of wedges spoils the beauty of diversity. Excellence in governance is the answer to finding harmony in variety. In real life, those concerned with governance are politicians and bureaucrats, who more often than not combine governance with leadership. Therefore, bureaucracy looms large and is ubiquitous. Consequently, the citizens face numerous woes with widespread sleaze in all walks of life. Anti-incumbency is widespread, with rare exceptions.

Unarguably, anti-incumbency results from bad governance, incompetency, corruption, and a lack of leadership qualities among the concerned executives. If a state government gives good governance, why would it suffer from anti-incumbency? Once the anti-incumbency becomes evident, political parties quickly resort to providing freebies and appeasing chosen sections of society. What are the indicators of good governance from the public’s point of view? If this is understood and taken care of, the anti-incumbency can be beaten to a great extent.

The CMs are the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the state. Running a state to the satisfaction of its citizens requires attributes of ‘governance’ and ‘leadership.’ These are the ‘Yin and Yang’ of noble governance. One without the other is futile. Governance without leadership leads to atrophy, bureaucracy, and indifference.

Leadership without governance leads to autocracy, fraud, and personal fiefdoms. Indeed, they are complementary, interconnected, and essential for accomplishing the perceived goals. The governance process should be user-friendly and decentralised through delegation of powers to district-level officials. It ensures transparency, credibility, and accountability for all officials. Give them freedom and hold them accountable.

Attributes of a leader include vision, open-mindedness, commitment, concern for the institution and its stakeholders, and above all, honesty and integrity. Leadership is driven by the capacity to influence and inspire others through innovative actions motivated by a purpose, generated by a passion, and produced by a vision. The quality of governance percolates along the gravity line, from the top (the CM) to the bottom (the supporting staff), and not in the reverse direction.

People at the receiving end will judge the government based on what they routinely encounter. Invariably, motorists violate traffic rules, create traffic jams, use motorbikes with modified silencers making horrifying sounds, and so on. All these undeniably point to bad governance.

In brief, for the common man, parameters like a clean environment, decent traffic behaviour, good roads, and efficient and user-friendly administration reflect good governance. He will be satisfied with clean air and water, good healthcare facilities, disciplined traffic, and a corruption-free and efficient administration than with the success of a Mars mission. What is easily seen everyone influences opinions about the governance of a state. It is time that CMs pledge to raise governance to global standards by coupling administration with leadership and eliminating bureaucracy.

This will go a long way towards establishing the credibility of the ruling governments and thwarting anti-incumbency sentiments. Giving scope for the development of anti-incumbency against the ruling parties or governments is a matter of shame and embarrassment.

Therefore, it is time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivates the CMs of at least the BJP-ruled states to set up model governing systems (e.g., delegating powers and streamlining administration at all levels) that are efficient, transparent, and corruption-free. Plainly speaking, anti-incumbency is a self-inflicted curse.

(The writer is a former Vice Chancellor, Karnatak University, Dharwad.)