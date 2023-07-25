Board games to new Bharat

Long before all games went digital, some might recall playing board games such as Trade and Monopoly. The latter, an economics-based game, is still popular online. Like most board games, the players roll the dice, but in Monopoly, the players buy and trade properties, develop them and collect rents from opponents. The objective of the game is to drive your opponents bankrupt and become the winner, or the Monopolist.

If I had only realised how close to real life this game was, I would probably have paid closer attention. But somehow the notion of winner takes all did not appeal, then or now. However, there were others who took the game more seriously and likely turned out to be the Monopolists who believed in the domination of the market by a single entity.

The game emerged from the United States, as did the first monopolist concerns, like Andrew Carnegie’s Steel Company, now known as US Steel, John D Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company as also the American Tobacco Company.

Undoubtedly, these companies were immensely aided in their efforts by the colonial administrators, who wanted to build the New World. With this kind of support, these companies maintained a stranglehold on prices from the late 19th to the early part of the 20th century. Without any competition or free markets to deal with, they held sway and total control.

Closer home, non-colonial masters seem to have taken the cue in their attempt to build a New India. Hence, just a couple of big companies are given charge of newer and newer projects, even if they have not had any experience in dealing with them.

Even for someone who struggles with understanding Economics and Monopoly, the one aspect that is appealing about Capitalism, is the concept of a Free Market. One can never be sure whether the competition is healthy because of all the aggression and the targets to meet, but at least every one who is interested can take a shot for a share of the market.

In the case of crony capitalism, only a chosen few are favoured, likely in return for favours. This is how the gun lobby has been able to control so many US governments, despite the fatal shootings which one hears of so regularly from that country.

In New India or should we call that New Bharat henceforth or Naya Bharat, the sense of ownership seems to have gone beyond understandable proportions. Can a government with a vote share of around 38 per cent, claim a monopoly on the name of the country, if the Opposition decides to fight the election with an acronym making up the same letters?

Don’t all citizens of the country have joint ownership of the name, irrespective of whom they voted for, and even if they comprise the Opposition?

Then why has the ruling party IT Cell become so active overnight as to question the use of this acronym, so much so that one venom-spewing CM of a BJP-ruled state, has decided to turn the address of his Twitter (now, X) account from India to Bharat?

In the last ten years, this Union government has upturned the cherished idea of an inclusive India and flouted all rules to have its way, including indefinite extensions to people heading organisations like the Enforcement Directorate. Thankfully, the Supreme Court has finally put a stop to this last extension.

In the creation of a New India, this government and its leader seem to have arrogated to themselves the right to make themselves synonymous with the name India. Hence, any criticism directed at them is labelled as an insult to India. Even harder to fathom is how they have managed to convince around 38 per cent of Indian citizens and even some NRIs that it is their solemn duty to share all the anti-Congress and anti-minority messages without qualms. Each of them is also given the right to decide who has ownership of the name India. They will rise up in one voice to protest the bail given to Teesta Setalvad, but have no words to condemn the release and pardon of rapists.

Waiting to see whether all government projects will be changed from India to Bharat before 2024. Anil Kapoor should watch out, as his hit film may now become Mr. Bharat and Shahrukh’s hit song, may end up as, Yeh mera Bharat, I love my Bharat. Never mind, if it doesn’t sound half as catchy, as long as it sounds “patriotic”.