Centre’s monetisation plan and the need to safeguard states’ interests

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) intends to raise Rs 2 lakh crore in the next three years. A few days ago, the Union government announced that 5,500 km of highways will be up for monetisation in 2022-23, 7,300 km in 2023-24 and 8,900 km in 2024-25. Earlier, six properties of MTNL and BSNL were offered for bidding on the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC) portal as monetisation of the assets through auction has commenced.

Realising that the government owns a huge mass of public assets that lie idle, under-utilised and are a drain on the public exchequer, attention has now turned to converting this adversity into an opportunity.

Accordingly, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) intends to lease out public assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore. Targeted at the core public assets in which the Union government has a majority stake, the scheme also nudges states to privatise, corporatise and monetise their public assets.

To this end, NMP incentivises them with the offer of matching grants to the extent of 100%, 50% and 33%, respectively, for disinvestment, stock market listing and monetisation of their public enterprises and assets. Is it sufficient to persuade the state governments to partake in the scheme?

Taking states on board seems necessary as their public assets are quite substantial (three times the number of central public sector units), with an analogous quantum of investments that operate in an assortment of sectors ranging from films, medical services, police housing, panchayat raj to welfare corporations for scheduled castes, backward classes, ex-servicemen and women.

Besides, they also exist in domains concerning vegetables, fruits, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, beverages, fishery, piggery, poultry, livestock, seed and sugarcane. Sadly, a fourth of them are dysfunctional.

State highways, urban transport, bus depots, energy distribution infrastructure, gas pipelines (in several states), sewerage, water supply and sports stadiums etc are potential assets for monetisation by the states. It may be understood by the fact that the total length of state highways is over 1.75 lakh km. The 54 state road transport undertakings have a fleet of 1.50 lakh buses. They also own 2.3 lakh circuit km of power transmission lines, which all come under the ambit of monetisation.

The NMP proposes that the resources raised by the government will be utilised for creating new and for completing ongoing capital projects, thus recycling the idle assets for re-investment in new infrastructure. Policy myopia warrants a robust mechanism to ensure that the reinvestments are not sunk in creating similar redundant capital projects as the nation is presently saddled with.

The public sector was created not only for the economic good but also to serve a series of social purposes like being ideal employers, ensuring social equity, mitigating regional imbalances, and to take care of the priority sector in the larger national interest. Considering the criticality of these purposes, they were endowed with vast resources for their future expansion. Alas, that was not to be.

But efficiency, in the case of the public sector, must not signify economic efficiency alone. CPUs presently employ over a million people while in SPSUs the numbers could be as high as 1.5 million. Critically, the public sector is the one that promotes equity and quality of jobs and employment opportunities.

New jobs

The NMP, too, would create employment opportunities as recycling of public assets would trigger economically productive and profitable activities. The moot question is about the quality of the new jobs and the time lag that entails.

Roger L Martin, the author of several articles and a book on efficiency, writes in a Harvard Business Review (HBR) article that “obsession with efficiency is not good because highly efficient businesses often generate social mayhem”.

This is so because the profits cropping up through efficiency keep on rising for a few efficient companies leading to enormously perilous consequences. The lofty profits go to a limited number of companies causing concentration of businesses in a few hands.

The NMP will enable the government to raise resources for much-needed infrastructure providing long-term returns to the nation. But that to happen it must ensure that the biases in decision-making are minimised so that under no circumstances and compulsions funds raised are utilised to recompense the fiscal deficit as it would tantamount to ‘pawning the family silver to pay the butler’.

Therefore, would it not be wise to support and back the NMP with a law so that all the decisions with regard to leasing, and reinvestment are based on financial consideration guided by enduring economic and social gains in the best public interest? Devoid of regulatory shrewdness, the scheme might just facilitate the relocation of public assets into the hands of a few tycoons.

Through effectual legislation, the productive recycling of the assets can be ensured, and apprehension of likely job losses and other social issues could also be addressed. The lucidity will not only ensure public interest but also nudge various state governments to partake in the programme.

(Qamar, a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, is former Vice-Chancellor, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and University of Rajasthan; Siddiqui is an Assistant Professor, finance, Jamia Millia Islamia)