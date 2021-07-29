Challenges that teachers face

With the passion to build the next generation, we have enjoyed every moment of teaching till the pandemic struck. Lockdowns made classrooms out of bounds for both teachers and students. We had to shift to the virtual mode to keep the learning process going and there are many challenges.

A recent survey by Learning Spiral found that over 80% of teachers have been finding it difficult to teach online. Access to an uninterrupted internet connection has become a big challenge, especially when the pandemic coincided with the downfall of nearly nine telecom players and financial losses faced by the big ones. Even if there were no issues with the internet, can all teachers afford devices like smartphones, desktops, tablets and laptops? If both are available, do they know how to teach in a digital medium?

In this regard, Internet service providers could be encouraged to offer subsidised services to educational institutions— an ideal way to fulfil corporate social responsibility. Central educational bodies like UGC, NCERT, NCTE and NUEPA can provide training programmes for teachers through designated universities and schools in every district. The model of ‘training the trainers’ can be adopted. The state bodies can conduct similar capacity-building programmes. Gadgets could be provided to teachers at a subsidised price and the government could encourage corporates to sponsor gadgets under CSR funds.

Connecting with students is one of the important attributes of a good teacher. But in a digital environment, it has become difficult to interact with them.

Since every household with students has turned into a classroom, teachers have got passive students in the form of parents and kin. Parents are in fact the biggest assets in online teaching. Periodic meetings with parents can be considered to check progress and address challenges faced by students.

Being at home 24/7 is unusual for students, who are jammed in small rooms with multiple occupants. Issues at homes quickly affect them. The pandemic has provided teachers with insights into the socio-economic condition of some students, who found it difficult to acquire a laptop and internet connection. This tended to limit their involvement in the classroom discussions. In some cases, it has even led to dropouts. Many students require emotional support in this unprecedented time. Teachers should reach out to them via online or voice calls on a regular basis and keep them motivated.

While some students complain of “network issues”, some log in for attendance and get busy with things other than learning. Such distractions from the students’ side demotivate teachers. Two things can be tried: Random calling of students to explain certain aspects of the ongoing class and making the class more activity-oriented with roleplays and other group activities.

It is important that we teachers show our faces to the classes too. Sharing class recordings would help students who miss out on classes due to various issues. It is important that teachers interact with students before and after the class; encourage them to reach out in case of any issues; meet class representatives every week to know the pulse of the students; interact with other subject teachers every month to hear about the challenges faced by them and give them tips to handle the class and open forums every month for students to express their views— all this goes a long way in improving the system.

Though we are missing classroom teaching, not all is lost. This is the time students need teachers more than ever before. Teaching and learning continue uninterrupted because of the technological support systems, which is leading to a revolution in education. Probably there is a need for a rethink of the future of higher education. The ideal scenario is a hybrid model of education that allows both the student and the teacher to grow, with the continued use of technological aids.

(The writers are professors at the Department of International Studies, Politics and History, Christ University, Bengaluru)