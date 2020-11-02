Chirag is BJP’s lamp, Owaisi its ‘petrol bomb’ to destroy Nitish Kumar: Shaktisinh Gohil

Teaming up with the RJD and Left parties, Congress is in the middle of an interesting election in Bihar. Congress’ pointsman for Bihar AICC in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil tells DH’s Sagar Kulkarni that there is a “wave” in favour of the grand alliance and it is time for the “tired and retired” Nitish Kumar to make way for Tejashwi Yadav.

The first phase of elections in Bihar is over, what is your reading of the ground situation?

People of Bihar are fed up with the BJP and JD(U). In Bihar, we have given the slogan: "Bole Bihar, Badle Sarkar." This is not our slogan, but the voice of the people. Change is written on the wall. We gave a positive agenda. The five parties in our alliance sat together and, after circulation of the budgetary provision, came up with a Common Minimum Programme, which was released at a joint press conference. Now, people have big hope and trust in us. I'm sure the people of Bihar will bless us. There is a wave in our favour. Mahagathbandhan will form the government.

The alliances in Bihar are in a disarray. VIP and RLSP have quit your alliance, LJP has moved out of NDA. How will this pan out in the elections?

If you look at the situation before 2015, all these three political parties— Kushwaha (RLSP), Majhi (HAM) and VIP (Mukesh Sahani)— were in the NDA. They had joined us during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now, they are not with us. Each election teaches you a lesson. During LS elections, we realised that the votes of the three parties are not transferable and keeping them with us will inflict more damage electorally. After the 2019 elections, we have had eight by-polls which were contested jointly by RJD-Congress. We won seven of those seats. From our experience, we decided that we can accommodate them if they don't have larger ambitions.

How will Chirag Paswan going solo affect your prospects?

Chirag Paswan is entrapped by the BJP. BJP wants to decorate its house with ‘Chirag’ (lamp) and with the same lamp, it wants to burn down the JD(U). The BJP will then extinguish the lamp.

On the other hand, the BJP has a ‘petrol bomb’ in the form of Asaduddin Owaisi, by which they want to end the secular leaders. But this is Bihar, the land of Chanakya, where people are politically wise. The BJP's one ‘Gathbandhan’ (alliance) and three ‘Thugbandhan’ have been exposed. The BJP will face the consequences of its immoral political moves.

When the poll process started, it appeared that there was no alternative to Nitish Kumar. This appears to have changed.

Ours is not an alliance of ‘Dals’ (parties) but of ‘Dils’ (hearts). The history of Congress has been of good governance and we have Tejaswi (Yadav), who doesn't have any baggage, is a fresh face, and young. When the two are together, people are not worried. People believe when Tejaswi says that we will take along people from all classes, castes and religions. People see this grand alliance as a hope against the ‘tired and retired’ Nitish Kumar who hasn't delivered at all. He has sided with the BJP, a party with which the JD(U) has no compatibility of ideology. As they say in Bihar, the JD(U)-BJP government is a two-engine train – one engine moves in the east, the other in the west. Left in the lurch are the people of Bihar. People of Bihar believe they have been conned. On the other hand, the people of Bihar think that they can trust us – the grand alliance – to provide good governance.

Congress is making a strong pitch to scrap the Centre’s new farm laws. What is the impact of this issue in this election?

Farmers in Bihar don't get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) because the JD(U)-BJP government ended the APMCs. Traders buy from these farmers and sell in other states, taking advantage of the MSP. The Bihar farmer loses in the bargain. In our Common Minimum Programme, we have promised to start the APMCs, provide MSP and put an end to these black laws.

The Prime Minister has described Tejaswi Yadav as ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ and reminded people of the 15-year RJD rule. Is this striking a chord with the people?

The people of Bihar are smart. One must not beat around the bush. Had the government done any work, the Prime Minister would have asked for votes on the basis of that work. In fact, there is ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar now. Bullets were fired during a procession to immerse the idol of Maa Durga. There was no provocation at all. A 16-year-old boy died in the lap of his mother. Tejashwi's rule along with Congress will be a Tejaswi (bright), fast-paced one.

Do you see a clear verdict in favour of your alliance or some post-poll realignment?

It will be a clear mandate from the people. The Mahagathbandhan will form the government on its own. We won't have to do anything after the polls.

No possibility of a tie-up with the LJP later on?

That sort of situation will not arise.

This is also the first election where seniors like Lalu Prasad, Ramvilas Paswan, and Sharad Yadav are missing from the poll arena.

They say ‘change is the only permanent phenomenon’. Now, we are witnessing a generational change. It has also been decided that it is time for the ‘tired and retired’ Nitish and Modi to also go and for the fresh face, Tejashwi, to come.