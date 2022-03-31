Cong needs Kerala as a face-saver, but is it working to keep it?

As the Congress party continues to be routed in many states, the discord within the party in Kerala poses concerns to its national leadership as the South Indian state has been playing a key role in keeping the grand old party afloat at the national level for quite some time.

Out of the 53 Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha now, Kerala contributes 15 MPs, while all other states have fewer Congress MPs. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kerala contributed eight of the 44 MPs of the party. More importantly, Congress’s top leader Rahul Gandhi could indeed save his face from the humiliating defeat in the party’s traditional seat Amethi with his thumping victory in Kerala’s Wayanad constituency in 2019.

For these reasons, the small state of Kerala has been a big relief for Congress over these years. However, there are not enough reasons for the party to consider Kerala as a face-saver anymore.

The BJP or the AAP, which have been defeating the Congress in many states, are yet to have any significant influence in electoral politics in Kerala. However, the factors that paved the way for the Congress’s sweep in Kerala in 2019 — the Rahul factor as well as the feeling among the minority communities and the secular voters of Kerala that Congress only could be an effective alternative against the Sangh Parivar at the Centre — have faded out.

The aggravating infighting in the Congress in Kerala is the icing on the cake. “Changing dimensions of the minority politics could be a detrimental factor for the Congress in the coming elections,” says senior political analyst Josukutty C A.

He points out that so far the minority communities of Kerala (Muslims and Christians) used to consider Congress as an effective party that can resist the Sangh Parivar at the national level. But after the humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala sharpened its political strategies by enhancing rapport with the minority communities. The thumping victory of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front for the second consecutive term in the 2021 Assembly elections was the outcome. Moreover, a unity of Left parties at the national level is also taking shape.

As per the 2011 Census, Kerala has 27% Muslims and 18% Christians while Hindus constitute nearly 55%. Minority communities are considered to be decisive factors in many key constituencies owing to their collective voting patterns. Muslim vote banks are significant even in Rahul’s Wayanad constituency.

Political analysts point out that one attributing factor for Congress’s sweep across Kerala in 2019 was a strong feeling among the voters of the state that Congress might return to power and Rahul could become the prime minister. But those factors also won’t work anymore.

Infighting and groupism have been at their peak in Congress in Kerala for some time. It is considered to be a key reason for the party’s second consecutive defeat in the Assembly election. The subsequent shake-up of the party’s state leadership by replacing Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala with firebrand leaders K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan respectively is yet to show any visible signs of the party’s revival in the state.

The developments in the party, especially over the reorganisation of party committees, only aggravated the groupism further, leading to the emergence of new group equations led by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. For these reasons, it’s quite certain that it won’t be a cakewalk for the Congress in Kerala in the next Lok Sabha election unless the party starts the preparations.

However, despite these adverse factors and the bitter experiences in five states in the recent Assembly polls, the Congress state leadership seems to be yet to gear up. Even Congress leaders in Kerala had commented that lack of advance preparations was a reason for the party’s setback in many states.

Congress senior leader M M Hassan, who is also the convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), said that it was too early to anticipate the outcome of the next Lok Sabha elections that are two years away. Asked if the party started making any efforts to retain its electoral base in Kerala, Hassan said that the party did not see any threat from the BJP or the Left Front. He added that the ongoing protests against the semi-high-speed rail project were pepping up and strengthening the Congress cadres. Hassan added that internal issues were not new, and during elections, the party would fight unitedly.

However, the resentment within the party seems strong and visible. A senior leader and former minister said on the condition of anonymity that it would be difficult for the party in the next election if the present situation continues. No sincere efforts were being undertaken to revitalise the party. Party’s political affairs committee has not been holding timely meetings. The state unit is miserably lagging behind in holding membership drives. In the last drive, the party had over 33 lakh members. If it goes down this time, the party would really cut a sorry figure, he said.

Political analysts feel that the ongoing row in Kerala over the semi-high-speed rail, named Silver Line, is indeed a silver lining for the party to regain its mass connections. It is also an opportunity for the new leadership to show the political acumen and street-smartness, which are considered to be key ingredients in electoral politics, and retain Kerala as a face-saver for the Congress party.