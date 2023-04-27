Cooperatives should cooperate

In its history, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) might not have got the media attention it got in the last fortnight. The owners (farmers) of KMF should thank Assembly elections for this unprecedented focus on their proud brand ‘Nandini’ and hope their organisation will be freed from the clutches of politicians and interference from the government. It is the right time for farmers to demand independence for their organisation so as to realise better prices for milk in addition to other benefits of forming the cooperative.

According to our first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, village cooperatives constitute one of the three pillars of India, apart from village schools and the Panchayats, on which the whole structure of India should be built. However, successive governments have failed to strengthen these institutions.

One of the major challenges in Indian agriculture is the fragmentation of land holdings that are unviable. With an average holding size of 1.08 ha, according to the agriculture census 2015-16, small farmers are unable to invest and reap the benefits of scale in production, processing, and marketing. Farmers are also unable to influence policies such as import and export, which will impact the price they receive. Forming collectives such as cooperatives, FPOs, and producer companies is considered an appropriate solution to the problem of fragmented holdings. Through collectivisation, the problems of unviable holdings, resource constraints, and marketing can be overcome resulting in an increase in farmers’ income. Cooperatives are people-centric organisations formed, owned, and managed by members for their own welfare and that of their society. Farmers’ cooperatives can invest, overcome challenges in marketing, own brands, dictate terms of trade in markets, involve in lobbying and ultimately ensure better returns to their members. No other form of organisation can offer benefits to farmers as that of a cooperative.

Amul, a milk cooperative in Gujarat, was formed against the exploitation of Polson, a private dairy. After its initial success, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) was formed by the union government to replicate Amul’s three-tier structure in other states. Thus, KMF was formed which shares the umbilical cord with Amul. That was the history under the leadership of Dr Kurien, the father of the white revolution in the country.

Cooperation among cooperatives is one of the principles that differentiate cooperatives from other forms of business enterprises. Cooperatives serve their members effectively only when they commit to this principle and collaborate, cooperate, and work together. Through cooperation, they can achieve economies of scale, share valuable know-how and resources, work with governments to influence policies, compete with corporates and strengthen the cooperative movement. In the last two decades, with the change in leadership, Amul seems to have forgotten this principle and started competing and weakening its own offspring. In the quest to expand it has entered Karnataka and may weaken Nandini.

Amul resisted entering Karnataka because it was not viable to transport milk from Gujarat and compete with Nandini. But with the recently amended multistate co-operative societies' law of the union government, it can start milk procurement in Karnataka and pull farmers of KMF. The statement of the Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, who comes from the state of Amul, on Nandini and Amul to work together to start milk cooperatives in all the villages of Karnataka created a stir. This seemed to undermine the potential of KMF to start additional cooperatives which has more than 22,000 village dairy cooperatives in its fold compared to 18,600 of Amul’s in 2021-22.

The politicians supporting KMF during the recent controversy are to be blamed for its current state of affairs. Politicians, irrespective of the party they come from, interfered with the working of KMF and never allowed it to achieve its full potential. It was the weakness of Nandini to allow private dairies to flourish in the large Bengaluru market. Amul might have entered Karnataka in the disguise of strengthening the cooperative movement to prevent private dairies and in the interest of KMF. If that is not the case, they should support KMF in all possible ways and not involve in the procurement and sale of milk under its brand in Karnataka. Co-operatives succeed and bring prosperity to their members only when they cooperate rather than compete.

(The writer is Associate Professor at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi NCR).