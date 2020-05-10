Coronavirus has given chance to change development model

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly 40 lakh people in 185 countries till May 9, 2020, and led to mortality of over 2.75 lakh persons worldwide. In over five and half months, the virus has spread across the world and impacted severely at various levels.

The countries which were well-equipped with missiles to safeguard their sovereignty were caught off-guard and were ill-equipped to deal with the microbes. Incidentally, it also brought to light lack of preparedness and the importance of investment in the area of basic healthcare.

COVID-19 has severe implications in the areas of business, employment, livelihood, economy, international relations, and as prominent industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata put it, the virus has created a serious existential challenge for the human race.

The first nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 and was eventually extended till May 17. Although lockdown has successfully checked spikes in cases and prevented community spread to a great extent, it has also created severe hardships for the migrant population, be it inter-state or intra-state migration. Some instances of the gathering of migrants in many states are indicative of not only desperation to reach home but also of prevailing insecurity over jobs and uncertainty over the future.

As lockdown is gradually lifted, stranded migrants would begin their journey to their respective states and homes. The 10 tribal-dominated states would face the severe challenge of reverse migration post-lifting of the lockdown. It is even more critical in the light of a study by Lucas Chancel, a prominent economist, who has highlighted that income inequality in India now is at its highest level since 1922. It is even graver in the light of NSS (National Statistical Survey) data of unemployment which is highest since 1977.

According to the data released by the think-tank, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate surged to nearly 9% from 8.74% in March 2020. As per a Global Hunger Report 2019, India stands at 102 among 117 countries. It is therefore important to understand and foresee what challenges and way forward can tribals face in the midst of the challenging economic scenario, worrying employment indicators, grave hunger and the socially fragile situation on account of losing a livelihood.

Research study at IIT-Bombay has revealed migration as one of the important 13 different types of coping mechanisms that tribes in Maharashtra rely on while dealing with hunger and starvation. In the absence of income from migration, tribals would be staring at loss of livelihood and consequently loss of purchasing power which is likely to make them vulnerable further.

Migration was found to be liberating as it provides opportunities to improve the migrants’ socio-economic situation, positively alter labour relations and wages, and mitigate the exploitative relationships at the grass-root level. Migration is one of the important coping mechanisms through which people have improved their social life and social status and addressed their aspiration for the future.

What are some of the options that can help in ensuring entitlements, improving livelihood and safeguarding interests of the tribal communities? For 2020-21, the government has allocated Rs 61,500 crore for MGNRGA scheme, which is lower than last year’s revised estimates of Rs 71,001.81 crore by 13.4%.

Keeping in mind the catastrophic effect of reverse migration in rural areas as well as on tribals due to the pandemic, the government should increase the budget for MGNREGA substantially and should at least provide 200 man days of work instead of 100 in order to compensate wage loss due to absence of migration.

Imminent hunger

Such provisioning would lead to increasing purchasing capital and enable communities and households to cope better with likely imminent hunger. Efforts should also be made to include pastoral communities, landless and other excluded communities with the objective of creation of income-generating asset.

Agriculture and allied sector contributes $265 billion - that is 15% of the GDP - and employs over 60% of workforce. As per the Central Statistical Office, agriculture sector reported a low growth of 2.9% in 2019-20. Tribal livelihood depends greatly on forest-based resources and agriculture-based livelihood.

Agriculture-based social enterprises’ promotion has a huge potential of providing sustainable livelihood for small and marginal farmers who constitute 87% of peasants in the country. Investment in building social enterprises among tribals coupled with strengthening supply chain and thereby ensuring access to products would be key in the context of tribal development particularly in the light of tribals’ lack of control over their own productive resources.

Poverty and backwardness are major issues confronting tribal communities. Gainful employment within the region can prevent forced migration to cities besides improving the standard of living of local communities.

In terms of addressing loss of jobs, agriculture-based entrepreneurship would create self-employment, address structural poverty-related issues and enable families to come out of poverty and hunger in a sustainable way. In addition to this, it is equally important to take cognizance of the issues related to land, landlessness, food insecurity, inclusive development and capacity building along with sustainability.

COVID-19 has offered us an opportunity to bridge the gap between `India and Bharat’ and thereby introspect deeply on kind of centralised urban-centric development model we have pursued over the years. Would we learn lessons and reflect on sustainable, decentralised model of development for tribal and rural population of the country? Time, political will and power dynamics would be able to answer this in the coming months and years.

(The writer is a researcher, development-cum-CSR practitioner who is engaged in promotion of social enterprise among `People at the Base of Pyramid’)