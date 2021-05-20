Educational apps threat to students’ privacy

India lacks a regulatory framework like the European General Data Protection Regulation which could impinge on the privacy of school and college students who now use educational technology apps for learning. The pandemic has made online education temporarily replace conventional classroom instruction and spawned several educational technology software apps that have become popular. Schools and colleges have been able to migrate their content delivery, engagement and evaluation online and ensure minimal academic disruption. This entire exercise has proved to be a paradigm changer. Teachers’ role has changed from content-provider to facilitators in learning. The ed-tech apps have the advantage of being able to customise learning to each student in the system.

For the apps to perform learning customisation, it collects large quantities of data from the learner through the gadgets that students use. This data is analysed in minute detail and to design future versions of the app. The latest mobile phones and hand-held devices have a range of sensors like GPS, gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, biometric sensors, apart from the camera and microphones.

These sensors provide data about the learner’s surroundings and private data like the emotions and attitudes experienced and expressed via facial expressions and body temperature changes. In short, the app and the device have access to the private spaces of the learner that one would not usually have access to.

Researchers dealing with human subjects need to do so with ethical rules that committees formulate for their respective research organisations along with global standards. One of the cardinal rules that should never be broken is informed consent. Before any research on human subjects is undertaken, researchers have to submit detailed proposals to their respective ethics committees and obtain their permissions. Those proposals and permissions are subject to transparent external reviews.

Further, a researcher working with children, for example, would also have to convince school teachers, parents, students and school managements about the nature of the research to be undertaken, type of data to be collected, method of storage, whether it would be anonymised and its potential harmful effects among other things. All this would be done in writing, while giving the learner the option to opt-out of the study at any point of time without any repercussions.

However, with the ed-tech industry slated to cross $1 trillion investment in a few years, researchers and app developers are being pushed to be as intrusive as possible. The safeguards that traditional researchers are subject to are either missing or minimal in research that the ed-tech industry promotes.

One of the problems with apps that can be highlighted is that children are using these apps without adult supervision. Privacy intrusion can happen unnoticed. The concept of informed consent is not meaningful since there are no proper primers to explain the stakeholders’ intricacies in lay-person terms.

Further, there is no option to exit from the app usage without repercussion. Moreover, unlike Europe which is covered under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), India does not have any such equivalent protection and hence private data collected by an ed-tech company can be misused or sold to other companies with no oversight or protection. It is prudent to remember the 2014 Cornell University study titled, “Experimental evidence of massive-scale emotional contagion through social networks”, wherein Facebook manipulated the emotions of 700,000 users by changing the type of posts that were shown to the user.

Given these realities, it is necessary to formulate an ethics policy for EdTech companies through active community participation of all stakeholders. Educators, researchers, parents, learners and industry experts who are familiar with the issues would need to create a draft along with its rationale and circulate it both online and offline for discussions and criticism.

Issues of fairness, confidentiality and anonymity of the user, especially with respect to audio-video-psychological data, ensuring the psychological safety of the user, the safety of the data collected, and other aspects would have to be dealt with.

Ed-tech companies would have to be encouraged to comply in the interest of a healthier learning ecosystem. Today the time and opportunity have arisen to build amazing learning systems that facilitate flexible learning. However, it is necessary to ensure that privacy and humanity are protected in the process.

(The writer holds a PhD in educational technology from IIT Bombay)