Empowering weavers to keep traditions alive

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted all the industries across the globe but the worst affected industry has been the art and handicraft world. Many art lovers and stores have not only pulled back due to financial uncertainty but also galleries have shut doors and events such as art fairs have been cancelled. Though everyone is spending more time at home and renovating their houses and workplaces, very few are redecorating them.

So, now a pertinent question arises-- where has this left artists, gallery owners, handicraft exporters and art fair organizers? As it has almost been 11 months now, everyone has learnt how to adjust to the ‘new normal’. Many are seeing this as a good time for them to explore their abilities and skills to bring out the best for them and the community. The entry of many e-commerce players and the organisation of online melas are thought to help revive the industry and generate income for weavers. This has raised hopes of empowering artisans across the country, giving them once again the privilege of selling their artefacts in unprecedented times when the expenditure on such items has gone minimal.

Preservation of the Indian weaves

India’s crafts and textiles are considered as the pride of the nation. However, our hard-working weavers are struggling for survival and are struggling to adapt to the new age dynamics of the market. As prints, patterns and techniques of weaving change within the few kilometres in our country, we need to preserve these so that these ancient techniques don’t get lost in the annals of time. In order to do that, the younger generation has to take the lead. They have to be encouraged by the government and local authorities to take up weaving as a sustainable earning avenue. They should have faith in this career prospect as well and create opportunities for an infrastructure upgrade.

Covid-19 has no doubt disproportionately affected weavers and artisans community. Organisations and NGOs need to step up to address various short term concerns. The textile and handicraft partners working in this sector should help artisans to shift their business to PPE model, generating some income opportunity for them. It is also essential to work on long term concerns like building resilience beyond wages so that they can sustain themselves in the world during and post-Covid. Resilience can be built by focusing on expanding the skills of the artisans and working on developing other less intricate products which are in need at that particular period of time. They should learn to do most of the services in-house like dyeing of fabrics to become more self-sufficient.

Keeping spirits up

In such unprecedented times, it is pivotal to build trust with the artisans. It will help all of us to sustain our relationships during a pandemic. They should be counselled regularly so that they can share their concerns. More such meetings should be organised on video-calls with them. At the same time, consumer’s mindsets need to change. When they see anything ‘homemade’, the value of the product decreases and they feel they can also make it on their own. Handicraft has an intangible value attached to it like community learning, history, art and culture.

(The writer is Director, Operations & Strategy, Usha Exim Private Limited)