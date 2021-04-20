Faith bestows courage

Albeit faith, meaning complete and unconditional trust, is extensively used in the domain of spirituality, it has numerous benefits when sincerely adapted in mundane affairs also. Instead of using it for strengthening our courage, confidence and contentment, we ignorantly wait for a disaster to pounce upon us and drive us towards invoking our faith or take recourse to absurd religious beliefs.

Unwavering faith in God, regardless of whether He exists or not, exercised by means of prayer and meditation, right thinking and right actions enable us to become better human beings and keeps high our courage, confidence and contentment. If we cultivate faith in ourselves in addition to this, the benefits multiply. They work in tandem internally.

For faith to work effectively, we need to possess and practice it implicitly and unconditionally without doubting whether or not our miserable situation will vanish by it. Similarly, we must have unshakeable faith in our wisdom, skills and abilities without an iota of doubt, to accomplish our goals. There is no fundamental conflict or difference between faith in God and faith in oneself, as self and God are identical at the highest level of intellectual probe and analysis.

It is doubt that diminishes the efficacy of faith and, therefore, it should be banished. Doubt deceptively encourages us to ask questions like whether God exists or not, whether He helps directly or through other human beings, and also seek evidence.

God’s ways, helping or hindering humans, work in mysterious ways – through humans, divine instruments and bringing about appropriate situations and enablers. Here is a supporting reassurance from Bhagawad Gita (18/61) as to how God accomplishes His objectives through His mysterious ways. The Supreme Lord, situated in everyone’s heart, is directing the thoughts and actions of all living entities, who are seated as on a machine, made of the material energy. Such actions interact with, connect and shape everything that occurs in the lives of humans and drive them towards their respective destinies.

Similarly, when we activate our dormant inner powers through building faith and confidence in ourselves and direct them towards righteous actions, all required divine help will spontaneously flow in and wonderous results will manifest.