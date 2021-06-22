Fear not, be strong

Swami Vivekananda's slogan, "arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached" is relevant today as it was earlier. The source of this shloka can be found in Kathopanishad, an interesting narrative between a young boy and Lord Yama. Allured by the persona of its protagonist, the young Nachiketa, Swami Vivekananda wanted to see the youth become fearless, determined and tirelessly work towards achieving their goal.

At the behest of his father, Nachiketa undertakes an arduous journey to Yama’s abode and finds no one at the dwelling of the god of death. Nachiketa sat at Yama’s threshold for three whole days without food and water. Seeing the young boy sitting at his doorsill, Yama apologises and offers him three boons. Nachiketa’s first desire was to see that all differences between his father and him absolved when he gets back home. His next wish was to learn about the rituals of the fire and sacrifices leading to heaven. Both the boons were effortless for Yama to fulfil. His third request was to ascertain what happens after death and the path to immortality. The wish stumped the Dharmaraja as this was a mystery to gods as well. Yama lures Nachiketa with an abundance of wealth and long life in lieu of this third wish. Nachiketa, having understood that all worldly pleasures are temporary, was determined and his persistence leaves Yama with no option but to accede.

He starts teaching Nachiketa about enlightening the soul. While the body feeds on desires and pleasures and loses to the soul which is eternal and enriched with knowledge. Therefore, with enlightened knowledge one connects with his own soul or 'atman' and becomes fearless. To perpetuate this wave of fearlessness Swami Vivekananda said “give me a dozen Nachiketas and I will reform the whole world.”