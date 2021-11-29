Fight against the evils of society

The four 'Cs' of communalism, corruption, casteism and criminalisation of politics can convert a peaceful country into a battlefield if we do not fight against them. Whenever communal riots occur, the entireties of both communities are held responsible, but those who inflame are only a handful.

In our country, people from all communities and faiths live peacefully. Swami Vivekananda said religious coordination is key to maintaining one's religious qualities and remaining calm without any adultery.

In a multi-cultural, multi-religious country like India where various religious groups observe festivals, celebrations of their choice, they should always bear in mind that while celebrating religious sentiments of other communities are not hurt.

Corruption destroys all noble attributes of human beings as people are in pursuit of material benefits bereft of spiritual and divine knowledge. The Bhagavad Gita says that we must embrace the world, understanding each other with love and respect. Only then will we enjoy infinite happiness.

In the Quran, it is mentioned, “reduce not things that are due to the people and do not commit mischief in the land causing corruption." We should not allow any politician to reap a harvest on emotional issues. Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) said, "make things easy for the public and do not create hurdles for the public."

Religion is only misunderstood to mean dogmas, doctrines, books and rituals. Every religion teaches us to rise above our baser natures through a practice of sense control and sacrifice. Jesus Christ preached that those who sincerely love, find happiness in their individual life.

Human-created differences such as caste, colour can be removed by only one means -- love. The Dalai Lama once said, “all the religions, faiths, ideology and traditions give us messages of peace, unity and goodwill and various different religions emphasise the importance of compassion." We Indians have adapted ourselves to a myriad of ideologies, different ways of worshipping and imbibed in ourselves in the art of co-existential living. We should remain this way.