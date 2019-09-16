'Fit India' for healthy India

‘Mens sana in corpore sano’ (a healthy mind in a healthy body) is a Latin phrase probably not many are acquainted with, but the premises are more than familiar. The phrase connects the well-being of a healthy body with a healthy mind, and hence, reiterates the importance of both the components of the human body for a healthy life.

However, as we sink in our chores, we forget to take care of the body, until the body hits back with ailments that force you to go to the doctor and the gym. Until the 1990s, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in India were a minority. There is a steady rise in the numbers over the past 25-30 years, which is a cause of major concern. NCDs kill an estimated 8.9 million people in south-east Asia every year, and around 4.4 million succumb prematurely. When you see men as young as 30 years being admitted to hospital for heart diseases, you know something is seriously wrong.

The connection between fitness activities as basic brisk walking to aerobics has been proven beyond doubt. An even global entity such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises the importance of physical activity by setting a target for children, adults and even senior citizens. This is because a healthy man or a woman is the unit of productivity that contributes directly to the growth of a country.

In a 2013 study, the Harvard School of Public Health conducted a study that projected that India may face an economic loss of $6.2 trillion (an estimated 6 lakh crores) for a period between 2012-2030 — the figure is nine times higher than India’s total health expenditure during the 19 years before that. The prohibitively high healthcare expenditure is due to the fact that most of the people affected by NCDs such as heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol and chronic obstructive respiratory disease (COPD) affect people in their productive age that reduces their productivity and forces premature retirement, in many cases.

It simply adds to the disease burden caused by external factors such as pollution. When we focus on our fitness at the most elementary level, we are also contributing to preventive healthcare and creating wealth.

Quitting substances

The launch of Fit India movement is only the first step to a long journey. Most of our youths, irrespective of whether they are living in a city or a village, have taken to smoking and consumption of alcohol. Tobacco is known to cause almost nine out of every 10 cases of lung cancer and can cause cancer almost anywhere in the body.

Smoking or chewing tobacco can cause up to 16 types of cancers — according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over the past 26 years, cancer incidence doubled in India and breast, cervical, oral cancer, and lung cancers together constitute 41% of the cancer burden. On the other hand, an estimated 38 % of cases of drinking are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and injury in lower-income countries, such as India.

Besides, fatty liver and cirrhosis of the liver are commonly seen in people who consume alcohol regularly. Contrary to what is popularly believed, there is no ‘safe’ consumption limit for alcohol, unless it amounts to zero. The more worrying trend is that in almost all cases, consumption of alcohol is accompanied by smoking.

Unless we break this bonhomie or quit each of them for life, efforts like Fit India will have limited impact. Medical exigencies notwithstanding, we owe our healthy lives to ourselves. And for that, we need to opt for healthy practices and behavior – sooner, the better.

(The writer is the Managing Director, Paras Healthcare)