From here on, we will see continuous growth in electric vehicle market: Naveen Munjal

Indians bought 231,338 two-wheeler electric vehicles in FY2022, versus 41,046 in FY2021. That’s what gives Naveen Munjal, the MD of Hero Electric, India’s largest two-wheeler EV-maker, his optimism about the future. Munjal tells DH’s Prathik Desai that EV sales will explode when long-term financing for these vehicles becomes more common.

You are the leader of the electric two-wheeler market. What are your future goals?

I can say that after all the things we have been working on for the last two decades, we have now reached a place where we can say that we are evolving as a market. We currently have one lakh-production capacity in our Ludhiana plant. We are looking to set up two more production facilities, with 20-lakh capacity, one in the north and one in the south. As the demand expands, we will lead it by a few months.

You have a broad portfolio of EVs. What was the thinking behind it?

We have 14 models, all targeted at different segments. The belly of the market is the city speed segment with a 45/50 kmph speed range. Then there is a high-end market -- 70 kmph speed range -- and the low-speed market that was highly price-sensitive earlier but now has become price insensitive. We have all bases covered. I think we are now getting to a point from where we are going to see continuous growth.

What lies ahead in terms of partnerships for Hero Electric?

I have always maintained that this business is going to be a horizontal business. You are not going to do everything yourself. It is going to be too expensive. You will have to partner with companies that are going to build up certain things for you. In 18 months, we have announced 24 partnerships. This is going to be a partnership-led model. We will focus on wide-ranging areas, including customer education, training, skillset building and roadside skilling of the mechanics. Multiple partnerships will be required with the same or new partners.

What has been the missing link in the ecosystem that could push EV adoption?

There has been a slow offtake of financing. It has definitely improved this year, with 12-14% of vehicles getting financed, up from 3-4% last year. The moment this number goes to 30-35% or over 50%, the numbers (EV sales) are going to explode. The challenge here is that the financiers do not know the resale value of the vehicles. As a result, they do not give long-term finance. And since the duration is less, the interest rates are higher.

This makes it more expensive for a buyer. Right now, it is 2-3 years, but the moment financing becomes more prevalent, there will be a dramatic change. In the B2B segment, for example, the majority of the players are all delivery aggregators. The guy who is buying a used 10-year-old internal combustion engine vehicle for Rs 15,000, how does he go about buying a Rs 80,000-electric scooter? So, there is a tremendous opportunity there. These companies can come and buy vehicles from us and lease them to these riders. With this, the EV offtake will increase.

What should policymakers do to drive EV demand?

Awareness still remains a problem in tier-3 towns and rural places. Although they have heard about it, you need to consistently keep talking about it. Taj Mahal is now a green zone where only electric vehicles are allowed. There are some centres that could be turned into green zones. Connaught Place in Delhi, for example, the policymakers could decide to not allow IC engine vehicles, or tax them heavily. In Central London, there is a heavy tax of about £12-13 a day. For EVs, there is free parking and no tax. So, at one end, you incentivise EVs and on the other, disincentivise the polluting vehicles. This is the need of the hour.

In light of incidents of EVs catching fire, what are you doing to ensure battery safety?

We chose a different cell chemistry where if something were to go wrong with the battery, it would not catch fire but just simmer. We have also started putting sensors on the battery which can warn customers when the battery temperature rises. We recently organised a battery-safety month during which we invited our customers to our dealerships to help them understand the nuances of battery safety.

What are your thoughts on battery standardisation?

The problem is the fact that currently all these batteries have different form factors. While the government has announced a standardisation policy, I don’t think we currently have the wherewithal as a country. The market has not matured yet and it will only mature with time. There are also questions for which even we don’t have answers. Say, in a battery-swapping scenario, a battery catches fire. Then, who is responsible for this? Should it be OEMs or the swapping station providers? What about end-of-life of a battery? I think what is more important right now is to set strong standards around things like thermal management, BMS (Battery Management System) and IoT (Internet of Things), rather than standardisation.